SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,552. The company has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.