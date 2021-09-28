Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 32,635 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,635 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.