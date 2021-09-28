HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.92.

