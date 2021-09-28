Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,999,985 shares of company stock valued at $536,430,537. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

