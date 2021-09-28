State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

State Street has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Street to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NYSE:STT opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. State Street has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

