Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,172. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

