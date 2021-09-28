-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

NYSE:VTEX traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 7,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,908. Vtex has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $33.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

