-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vtex.
Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million.
NYSE:VTEX traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 7,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,908. Vtex has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $33.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35.
About Vtex
VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
