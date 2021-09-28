Brokerages Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will report earnings per share of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $1.96. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $16.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,115. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

