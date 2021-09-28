Blair William & Co. IL Sells 19,320 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $40,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $623.68 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $629.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $601.90 and its 200 day moving average is $560.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,177.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

