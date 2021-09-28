The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 227,185 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,485,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in General Motors were worth $108,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

General Motors stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.