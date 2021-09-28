Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of CAL opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. Caleres has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

