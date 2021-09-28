Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,446,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,995 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $125,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,042. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

