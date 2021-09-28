$512.10 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to report sales of $512.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $502.98 million and the highest is $519.90 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $420.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

IBP traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,313. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

