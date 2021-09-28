Water Island Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $301,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,387,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 278,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116,035 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

DISCA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. 62,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,650,877. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

