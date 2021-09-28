Water Island Capital LLC Makes New $7.71 Million Investment in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 369,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 343.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

CADE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,672. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

