Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,270 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $130,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.45. 89,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,181,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.36. The firm has a market cap of $588.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

