iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,843,625. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

