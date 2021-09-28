Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.00. The Hershey has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,579 shares of company stock worth $2,236,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

