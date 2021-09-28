Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.54). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.