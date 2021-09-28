Analysts Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.18). ION Geophysical reported earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on IO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:IO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 1,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,489. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 135,146 shares of ION Geophysical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $178,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 351,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.