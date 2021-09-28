$212.29 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to post $212.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.00 million and the lowest is $210.30 million. Zscaler reported sales of $142.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $951.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,127,301 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after buying an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $265.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.68. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

