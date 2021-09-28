Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,657,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $152.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

