Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after buying an additional 549,349 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, cut their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

