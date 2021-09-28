POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.54

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.33.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

