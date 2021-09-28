Ethverse (ETHV) Price Tops $0.0891 on Major Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Ethverse has a market cap of $703,736.20 and $60,783.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.97 or 0.00698766 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001276 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.78 or 0.01066639 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 112.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,987,876 coins and its circulating supply is 7,897,702 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.