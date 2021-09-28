Phantasma Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001423 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $61.47 million and $943,060.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,355.82 or 1.00000970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00087177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006880 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00542561 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

