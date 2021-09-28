Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.31

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 740217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

TVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$152.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

