Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Up to $24.26

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.26, but opened at $25.68. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

The stock has a market cap of $889.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

