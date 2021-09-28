Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,664 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Brookfield Renewable worth $36,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 119.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 523,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

BEPC stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,873. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

