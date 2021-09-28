Raymond James (RJF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on October 15th

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.
Raymond James has increased its dividend by 68.2% over the last three years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
RJF stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $93.64. 2,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,026. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.
Raymond James Company Profile
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
