Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.43

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.43 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 31228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Alcoa by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the period.
About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
