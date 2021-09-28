Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.43

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.43 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 31228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Alcoa by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the period.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

