Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0482 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $253,351.78 and approximately $52,945.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

