Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after buying an additional 66,002 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,420,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,960,000 after buying an additional 453,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

