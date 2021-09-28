9,010 Shares in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Separately, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE UPH opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. UpHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17.
UpHealth Company Profile
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.
