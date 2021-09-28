9,010 Shares in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPH opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. UpHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

