12,887 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after buying an additional 156,946 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after buying an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,824,000 after buying an additional 200,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $261.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.65 and a 200 day moving average of $284.79. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.