King Wealth Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

King Wealth raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.3% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $347.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

