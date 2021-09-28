iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by King Wealth

King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.