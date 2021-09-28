Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $122.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

