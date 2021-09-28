Bard Associates Inc. Decreases Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,657. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.