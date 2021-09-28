Bard Associates Inc. Has $855,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 398,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after buying an additional 191,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 116.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,928,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,439 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 188.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 308.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,371. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $63.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15.

