SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $905,486,162. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Shares of FB traded down $9.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.80. The stock had a trading volume of 137,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,483,311. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.04. The firm has a market cap of $969.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.