Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 2,800 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of OFS Credit worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OFS Credit by 26.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in OFS Credit by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OFS Credit by 97.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

OCCI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. 31,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $17.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.21%. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.18%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

