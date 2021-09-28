Bard Associates Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.20. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,984. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

