Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,525 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,236,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,182 shares in the last quarter. Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,804,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,081,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,482,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 789,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 18,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.