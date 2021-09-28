Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 4.5% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,439,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Eaton stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $98.99 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

