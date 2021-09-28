Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) is Water Island Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the quarter. Coherent comprises approximately 5.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $97,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 778.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after purchasing an additional 504,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coherent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.70. 227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.84.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

