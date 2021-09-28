SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.52. 2,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.