Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,000. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,808 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,228 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Shares of BX stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $136.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.