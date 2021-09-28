Water Island Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,084,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,000. ORBCOMM makes up approximately 1.8% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 3.87% of ORBCOMM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 4,165.2% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 567,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 553,973 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth about $3,159,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 327,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ ORBC remained flat at $$11.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $915.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

