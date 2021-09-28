Tweedy Browne Co LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,884 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 287,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 466,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,696,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $96,744,000 after buying an additional 822,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,959,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $572,690,000 after buying an additional 2,288,969 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

